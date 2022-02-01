Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Trading Down 1.1%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 1,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

About Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company within the cannabis industry. It focuses on breeding top-quality plants to pinpoint correlations between the genetic effects of certain strains for their optimal medicinal, consumer, and industrial application through its fully owned subsidiary Bazelet. The firm also provides solutions to the pressing educational needs of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, patients, insurers, health provider organizations, cannabis industry professionals, medical societies, and academic organizations.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Neon Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Bloom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.