Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Up 110.9% in January

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the December 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

AGPIF stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

