Short Interest in Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Decreases By 39.3%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days.
ABILF opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Ability has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
Ability Company Profile
