Short Interest in Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Decreases By 39.3%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days.

ABILF opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Ability has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Ability Company Profile

Ability, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence tools. It serves to security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide through its subsidiaries. The company offers a broad range of lawful interception, decryption, cyber and geolocation solutions for cellular and satellite communication.

