Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Lowered to $160.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.48.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $157.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.13 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

