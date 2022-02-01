Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of SKIN opened at $14.20 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

