Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 750 ($10.08) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EZJ. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.48) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.53) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.34) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.83).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 618.60 ($8.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 570.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 678.62. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.72).

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,932.20).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

