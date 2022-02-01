Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $712.48 million, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

