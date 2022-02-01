Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $654.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BSAC opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 464,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

