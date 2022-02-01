Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $654.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE BSAC opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.
