Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Shares Up 1.3%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.48. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.