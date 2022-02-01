American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of AMNP stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. American Sierra Gold has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.29.

American Sierra Gold Company Profile

American Sierra Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals. It has interests in the Pangue & Caren placer properties, the Madre de Dios & Ciclon mineral properties, and the Jota properties. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

