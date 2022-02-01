General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for General Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

GE stock opened at $94.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of -181.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $42,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

