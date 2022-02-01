Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $109.20 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,210 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,617. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 511.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

