UBS Group Cuts Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target to CHF 270

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its target price cut by UBS Group from CHF 339 to CHF 270 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.20.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

