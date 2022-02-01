Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $2.29 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 390,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 427.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 472,227 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.