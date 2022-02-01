Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.97. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.84 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.