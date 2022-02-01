Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kirby Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kirby in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $65.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. Kirby has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,378 shares of company stock worth $756,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kirby by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Kirby by 1.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kirby by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,576,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.