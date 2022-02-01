Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for McDonald’s Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.18.

Shares of MCD opened at $259.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.54. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.