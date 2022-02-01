Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $115,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

