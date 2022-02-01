British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.37) to GBX 3,400 ($45.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.69) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,556 ($47.81).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,163.50 ($42.53) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,820.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,709.13. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,242 ($43.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £72.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

