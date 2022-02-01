British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.37) to GBX 3,400 ($45.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.69) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,556 ($47.81).
Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,163.50 ($42.53) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,820.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,709.13. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,242 ($43.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £72.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
