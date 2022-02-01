Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Shares of UE opened at $18.24 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after buying an additional 1,135,545 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,536,000 after buying an additional 765,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after buying an additional 763,257 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

