Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

NYSE:UTL opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $749.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. Unitil has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $59.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.87.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 64.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,697,000 after buying an additional 60,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

