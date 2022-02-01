Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 235

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 235 ($3.16) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNE. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.12) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. reduced their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 205 ($2.76) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 215 ($2.89).

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 205.40 ($2.76) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.92. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.44 ($2.87).

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.55), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($245,740.66).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

