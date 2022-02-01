Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 235 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 235 ($3.16) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNE. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.12) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 205 ($2.76) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. lowered their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.42) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 215 ($2.89).

Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 205.40 ($2.76) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.44 ($2.87). The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -8.12.

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($245,740.66).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

