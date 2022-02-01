Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SDMHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €530.00 ($595.51) to €550.00 ($617.98) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $550.00.

Shares of SDMHF stock opened at $433.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.32. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $395.80 and a 12 month high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

