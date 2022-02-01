Hologic (HOLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOLX opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

