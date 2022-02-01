Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

