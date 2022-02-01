The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €84.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.81 ($97.54).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €72.46 ($81.42) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €78.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

