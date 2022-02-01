Head-To-Head Contrast: CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) versus Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of CorVel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CorVel and Tian Ruixiang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CorVel and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 9.89% 26.76% 13.67% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CorVel and Tian Ruixiang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $552.64 million 5.65 $46.36 million $3.24 54.36 Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 2.90 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

CorVel beats Tian Ruixiang on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

