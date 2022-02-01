Head-To-Head Review: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) vs. TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenBox POS and TransAtlantic Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 19.51 -$5.01 million N/A N/A TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenBox POS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GreenBox POS and TransAtlantic Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 TransAtlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and TransAtlantic Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAtlantic Capital has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GreenBox POS beats TransAtlantic Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

TransAtlantic Capital Company Profile

TransAtlantic Capital, Inc. operates as a shell company. It intends to invest in, purchase, develop, and sell within a diversified portfolio of commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on May 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Vallejo, CA.

