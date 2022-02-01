Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elisa Oyj from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $65.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.