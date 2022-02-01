National Bank Financial Trims Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Target Price to C$8.75

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CGIFF. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

