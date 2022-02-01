Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

PEBO opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.