NetEase Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,451 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average volume of 4,223 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NetEase by 16.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 887,504 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase by 15.1% in the third quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,328,000 after purchasing an additional 583,113 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

