Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Meritage Homes in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NYSE:MTH opened at $102.03 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 946,841 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

