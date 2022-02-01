Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

About Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

