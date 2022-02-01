M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95. Approximately 274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

MTHRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of M3 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of M3 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get M3 alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02.

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, Overseas, and Other Emerging Businesses. The Medical Platform segment handles domestic marketing-related services that uses the Internet.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.