Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Trading 5% Higher

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. 17,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 23,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

