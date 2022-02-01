Autogrill (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Shares Down 2.8%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.20. 1,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Autogrill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATGSF)

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

