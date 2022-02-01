Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $52.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

