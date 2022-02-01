Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CMOT opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

