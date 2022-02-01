Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:CMOT opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
About Curtiss Motorcycles
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.