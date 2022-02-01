Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

LZAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.50.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

