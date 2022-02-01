Uber Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 158,736 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $8,396,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $8,387,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.