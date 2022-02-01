Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Vimeo in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VMEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

