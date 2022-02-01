Reviewing Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cirrus Logic and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 15.89% 18.40% 13.54% iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cirrus Logic and iSun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.73 $217.34 million $4.05 22.08 iSun $21.05 million 2.86 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -16.42

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cirrus Logic and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79 iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus target price of $107.98, suggesting a potential upside of 20.73%. iSun has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 548.33%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats iSun on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

iSun Company Profile

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

