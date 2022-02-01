Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) vs. ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Financial Review

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $179.21 million 5.76 -$212.04 million $0.04 135.13 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantage Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 55.72%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

