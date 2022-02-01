$982.39 Million in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report $982.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $954.60 million. Timken reported sales of $891.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a one year low of $62.96 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.