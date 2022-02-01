Royal Bank of Canada Raises Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $13.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CLS opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Celestica by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 181,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $673,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Celestica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

