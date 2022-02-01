Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubicFarm Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of CUBXF stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

