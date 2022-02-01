Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $130.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.98. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $89,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

