Morgan Stanley Cuts Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $44.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.86.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $32.45 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of -62.40.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

